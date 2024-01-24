Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 111,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.