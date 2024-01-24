Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,434,232 shares of company stock worth $1,008,270,878. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WMT traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $160.50. 7,025,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

