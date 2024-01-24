Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 114,114 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 689.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $67.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

