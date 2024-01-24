Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.80. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

