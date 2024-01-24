Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. 6,609,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.