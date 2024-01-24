Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. 107,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,770. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

