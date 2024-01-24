Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

WFC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. 17,719,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,708,537. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.