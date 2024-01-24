Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.14.

CPG stock opened at C$8.63 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.23.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion.

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

