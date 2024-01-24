Critical Comparison: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) versus ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A ON Semiconductor 26.69% 33.78% 18.26%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Solar Energy Initiatives and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A ON Semiconductor 0 11 14 0 2.56

ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $98.08, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and ON Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ON Semiconductor $8.33 billion 3.89 $1.90 billion $4.96 15.15

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

(Get Free Report)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.