Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.35. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

