D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

