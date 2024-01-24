D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,171,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 111,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

BATS:BUFB opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.