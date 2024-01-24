D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,747,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $314.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $314.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

