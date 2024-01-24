D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.63. 1,611,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.