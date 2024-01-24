D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $192.00. The company traded as high as $156.78 and last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 241494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.30.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

