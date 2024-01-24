Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,313 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

