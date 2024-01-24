Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.