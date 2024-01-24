Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $225.71 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $266.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.11.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

