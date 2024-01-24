Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $12,519,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

