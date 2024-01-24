Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 218,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,711,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.