Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

