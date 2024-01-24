Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,846 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Waters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $316.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $346.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

