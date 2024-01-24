Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,937,000 after buying an additional 1,678,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,686,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,945,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

