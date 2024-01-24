Dave Perrill Sells 12,500 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00.

Dave Perrill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.01. 481,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 4.30. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIVE

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.