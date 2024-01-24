Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.70

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 76122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $722.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.