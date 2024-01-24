Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DK. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Delek US stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

