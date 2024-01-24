Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Up 20%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shot up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 269,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 237,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 256.71% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of C$18.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

