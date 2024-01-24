DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 250.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,959 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,878 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.79. 870,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $154.52. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.