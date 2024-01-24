Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.