Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 483,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 104,263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 44,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %

CVS traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. 8,681,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,037,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

