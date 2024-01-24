Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $122,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $280,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva by 18.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 89.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. 1,475,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

