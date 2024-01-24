Diligent Investors LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:CAH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.36. 1,564,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
