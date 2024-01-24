Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,083,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,863,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE ACI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 2,033,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,058. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.