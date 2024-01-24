Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.93. 7,287,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.