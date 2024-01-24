Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $129.59. 1,315,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,875. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

