Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 215,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

