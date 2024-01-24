Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. 881,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,371. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

