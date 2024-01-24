Diligent Investors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 616.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 511,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 291,811 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,659.3% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 114,141 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. 24,831 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $558.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

