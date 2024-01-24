Diligent Investors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.