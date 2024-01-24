Diligent Investors LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,461 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. 3,761,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,594. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

