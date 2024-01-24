Diligent Investors LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.57. 1,530,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $246.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

