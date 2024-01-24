Diligent Investors LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 275.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,310,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,670. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

