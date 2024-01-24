Diligent Investors LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 739,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

