Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,754,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $396.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.