Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 14,200 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises about 0.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $13,119,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,101.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 110,186 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAUG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 17,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

