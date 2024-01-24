Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of T traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,938,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,082,199. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

