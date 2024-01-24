Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,785. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

