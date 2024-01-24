Diligent Investors LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 755,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

