Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,941 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,036. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

