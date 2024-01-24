Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,797 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $102,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

